The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 next to come.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are averaging 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in road games (115.4).

In home games, Boston is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).

The Celtics are draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers score 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than away (116.2). On defense they allow 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (112.3).

At home, Philadelphia gives up 109.5 points per game. Away, it concedes 112.3.

At home the 76ers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

76ers Injuries