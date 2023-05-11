The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1.

Watch the action on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS as the Hurricanes try to defeat the Devils.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Devils Hurricanes 6-1 CAR 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils allow 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

