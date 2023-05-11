The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 3-1 edge in the series.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Devils Hurricanes 6-1 CAR 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils give up 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players