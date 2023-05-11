How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils playing at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 11 ET, broadcast on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1.
The Hurricanes-Devils matchup will air on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/9/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|6-1 CAR
|5/7/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|8-4 NJ
|5/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|6-1 CAR
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
