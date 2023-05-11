Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils playing at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 11 ET, broadcast on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1.

The Hurricanes-Devils matchup will air on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Devils Hurricanes 6-1 CAR 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players