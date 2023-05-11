Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils playing at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 11 ET, broadcast on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/9/2023 Devils Hurricanes 6-1 CAR
5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ
5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR
5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.
  • With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.
  • In the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

