Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Hurricanes are listed with -130 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+110).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Devils (+110)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has gone 44-22 (winning 66.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 56.5% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it went over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
