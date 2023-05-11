Jaccob Slavin Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Jaccob Slavin will be in action Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Slavin in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Jaccob Slavin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Slavin Season Stats Insights
- In 76 games this season, Slavin has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 21:59 on the ice per game.
- In seven of 76 games this season, Slavin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Slavin has a point in 22 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- Slavin has had an assist in a game 18 times this season over 76 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Given his moneyline odds, Slavin has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Slavin Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|76
|Games
|12
|27
|Points
|5
|7
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|5
