Jaccob Slavin will be in action Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Slavin in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jaccob Slavin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Slavin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Slavin has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 21:59 on the ice per game.

In seven of 76 games this season, Slavin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Slavin has a point in 22 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Slavin has had an assist in a game 18 times this season over 76 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Given his moneyline odds, Slavin has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Slavin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 76 Games 12 27 Points 5 7 Goals 0 20 Assists 5

