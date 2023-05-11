Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fast are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jesper Fast vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Fast has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.

Fast has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fast has a point in 26 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points three times.

Fast has posted an assist in a game 18 times this year in 80 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Fast goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Fast has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fast Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 80 Games 12 29 Points 7 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 5

