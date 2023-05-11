Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kotkaniemi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

  • Kotkaniemi's plus-minus this season, in 14:44 per game on the ice, is +10.
  • In 17 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.
  • In 20 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
  • The implied probability that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

  • On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
82 Games 12
42 Points 11
18 Goals 6
24 Assists 5

