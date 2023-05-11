Jesperi Kotkaniemi Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kotkaniemi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction
Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights
- Kotkaniemi's plus-minus this season, in 14:44 per game on the ice, is +10.
- In 17 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.
- In 20 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|12
|42
|Points
|11
|18
|Goals
|6
|24
|Assists
|5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.