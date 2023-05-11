Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Martinook's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Martinook has scored a goal in 11 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Martinook has a point in 28 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points four times.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Martinook's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Martinook Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 11 34 Points 12 13 Goals 5 21 Assists 7

