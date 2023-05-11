Jordan Martinook Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Martinook's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Martinook Season Stats Insights
- Martinook has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).
- Martinook has scored a goal in 11 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Martinook has a point in 28 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points four times.
- Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Martinook's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.
Martinook Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|11
|34
|Points
|12
|13
|Goals
|5
|21
|Assists
|7
