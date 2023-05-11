Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Necas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In 27 of 82 games this season, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 48 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 18 times.

Necas has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 59.2% that Necas goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 71 Points 8 28 Goals 5 43 Assists 3

