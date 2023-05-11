Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Aho's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 75 games this season, Aho has averaged 19:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In 28 of 75 games this year, Aho has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Aho has a point in 41 games this season (out of 75), including multiple points 18 times.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Aho's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 12 68 Points 8 36 Goals 3 32 Assists 5

