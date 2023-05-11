Seth Jarvis will be on the ice Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Jarvis available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 16:12 per game on the ice, is +10.

Jarvis has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jarvis has a point in 31 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 39 Points 8 14 Goals 3 25 Assists 5

