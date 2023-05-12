The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Heat are posting 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in road games (107.5).

Miami allows 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 on the road.

When it comes to threes, the Heat have been well balanced in home games and in road games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% mark in away games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 117.3 points per game at home, 2.5 more than on the road (114.8). Defensively they allow 113 per game, 0.2 fewer points than on the road (113.2).

New York is conceding fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.2).

The Knicks average 1.1 more assists per game at home (23.5) than on the road (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Shoulder Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

