The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets, on Friday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 24 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .363 this season.

The Nationals rank eighth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington has scored 149 runs (just 4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start four times in seven starts this season.

Gore has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Jake Irvin Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants W 11-6 Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/13/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets - Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Justin Verlander 5/16/2023 Marlins - Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins - Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera

