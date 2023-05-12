Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Mets on May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
You can see player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Luis Garcia and others on the New York Mets and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Friday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Garcia Stats
- Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .264/.311/.397 slash line so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI (38 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .281/.333/.415 so far this year.
- Thomas has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Giants
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has recorded 33 hits with three doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.
- He has a slash line of .234/.329/.532 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Reds
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rockies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 20 walks and 15 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .312/.409/.449 so far this season.
- Nimmo has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two walks and an RBI.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 10
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
