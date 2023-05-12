The Edmonton Oilers go on the road Friday to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied up 2-2. The Oilers have -135 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 39 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.

The Oilers have been victorious in 22 of their 30 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (73.3%).

This season the Golden Knights have 10 wins in the 15 games in which they've been an underdog.

Edmonton is 18-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Vegas has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +115 or longer, and is 6-3 in those contests.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (-105) 3.5 (+105) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+165) 2.5 (+135) Connor McDavid 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-175) 3.5 (-149)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+145) Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-143) -

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 6.7 3.9 3.2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.2 3.5 2.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.