Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the second of a four-game series, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mets (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -145 +120 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 16 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has entered 28 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 13-15 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 38 games with a total.

In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-13 10-9 7-9 9-12 12-13 4-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.