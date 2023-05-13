When the New York Mets (19-20) and Washington Nationals (16-22) meet at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 13, Joey Lucchesi will get the nod for the Mets, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the hill. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 4.43 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.25 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 29 times and won 15, or 51.7%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 8-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 3-7 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 16, or 42.1%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

