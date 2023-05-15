MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, May 15
Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Monday, including George Kirby and the Mariners facing Tanner Houck and the Red Sox.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for May 15.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send David Peterson (1-5) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Patrick Corbin (1-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|NYM: Peterson
|WSH: Corbin
|7 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (44.1 IP)
|7.68
|ERA
|4.87
|10.6
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals
- NYM Odds to Win: -150
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (4-1) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Grayson Rodriguez (2-0) when the teams play on Monday.
|LAA: Ohtani
|BAL: Rodriguez
|8 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (33.2 IP)
|2.74
|ERA
|5.08
|12.9
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Angels at Orioles
- LAA Odds to Win: -135
- BAL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-3) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Alek Manoah (1-3) when the teams play on Monday.
|NYY: Brito
|TOR: Manoah
|8 (31 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41 IP)
|5.81
|ERA
|4.83
|6.4
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -165
- NYY Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Kirby (4-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Houck (3-2) for the game between the teams Monday.
|SEA: Kirby
|BOS: Houck
|7 (44.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37.2 IP)
|2.62
|ERA
|5.26
|7.1
|K/9
|7.9
Live Stream Mariners at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (4-2) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Jack Flaherty (2-4) when the clubs face off Monday.
|MIL: Peralta
|STL: Flaherty
|7 (40.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (39.1 IP)
|2.88
|ERA
|6.18
|10.2
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (4-3) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Dane Dunning (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|ATL: Morton
|TEX: Dunning
|7 (40.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (31.1 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|1.72
|8.6
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Braves at Rangers
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- TEX Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will look to Framber Valdez (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|CHC: Taillon
|HOU: Valdez
|5 (19.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (53 IP)
|5.95
|ERA
|2.38
|11.4
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -190
- CHC Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-3) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Connor Seabold (1-0) when the clubs play Monday.
|CIN: Greene
|COL: Seabold
|8 (39 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (23.2 IP)
|3.69
|ERA
|4.56
|11.8
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Rockies
- CIN Odds to Win: -125
- COL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brad Keller (3-3) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|KC: Keller
|SD: Wacha
|8 (39.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37.1 IP)
|4.31
|ERA
|4.82
|6.6
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -210
- KC Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Drew Rucinski (0-3) when the teams face off Monday.
|ARI: Kelly
|OAK: Rucinski
|8 (45.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14.1 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|8.16
|9.1
|K/9
|3.8
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Athletics
- ARI Odds to Win: -200
- OAK Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Bailey Falter (0-6) to the hill as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Wood (0-0) when the clubs face off Monday.
|PHI: Falter
|SF: Wood
|7 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (11 IP)
|5.75
|ERA
|2.45
|6.5
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -115
- PHI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-3) when the teams play Monday.
|MIN: Lopez
|LAD: Syndergaard
|8 (49.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (32.1 IP)
|3.47
|ERA
|6.12
|11.3
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
