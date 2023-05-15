Monday's game between the Washington Nationals (17-23) and the New York Mets (20-21) at Nationals Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 15.

The probable starters are David Peterson (1-5) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (1-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (41%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 12-15 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (156 total, 3.9 per game).

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule