The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Luis Garcia among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 25 home runs as a team.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .358 this season.

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 156 (3.9 per game).

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.424 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants W 11-6 Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets L 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/14/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets L 8-2 Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins - Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins - Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo

