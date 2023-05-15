The New York Mets (20-21) and Washington Nationals (17-23) clash on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (1-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (1-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (1-5, 7.68 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-5, 4.87 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (1-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.

Corbin is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Corbin will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

The Mets will hand the ball to Peterson (1-5) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 7.68 ERA this season with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across seven games.

None of Peterson's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Peterson has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

