Nationals vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
A couple of hot hitters, Luis Arraez and Luis Garcia, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
The favored Marlins have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. An 8-run over/under has been set for this matchup.
Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-155
|+125
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington is 13-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington's games have gone over the total in 17 of its 40 chances.
- In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-14
|10-9
|9-10
|9-12
|12-14
|6-8
