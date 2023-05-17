Nationals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's game features the Miami Marlins (21-21) and the Washington Nationals (18-24) facing off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (2-3) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Nationals have been victorious in 17, or 41.5%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 16-23 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (170 total, four per game).
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Mets
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 14
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
|May 15
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Patrick Corbin vs David Peterson
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
|May 18
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
|May 19
|Tigers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Seth Lugo
