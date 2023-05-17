The Miami Marlins will look to Jorge Soler for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 27 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank ninth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 170 (4.0 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.434 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will take the mound for the Nationals, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed four innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.

Gore has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Mets L 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/14/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets L 8-2 Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins - Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo

