On Wednesday, May 17 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (21-21) host the Washington Nationals (18-24) at LoanDepot park. Edward Cabrera will get the nod for the Marlins, while MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Nationals.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 5.35 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.29 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 13 games this season and won eight (61.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Nationals have come away with 17 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 16 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

