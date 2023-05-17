Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI (44 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .282/.339/.429 on the year.

Thomas takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 15 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Cabrera Stats

Edward Cabrera (2-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his ninth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Cabrera has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 10 3.1 2 4 4 5 4 at Cubs May. 5 5.0 5 3 3 8 1 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 5.0 3 2 2 12 5 at Braves Apr. 24 4.1 4 4 4 6 4 vs. Giants Apr. 18 6.0 6 2 2 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of MacKenzie Gore's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has eight doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .386/.442/.479 on the season.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 35 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.

He's slashing .238/.317/.503 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Reds May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 13 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.