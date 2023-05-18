Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Brady Skjei vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +265)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Skjei Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 21:48 on the ice per game.
- In 18 of 81 games this season, Skjei has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 32 of 81 games this season, Skjei has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- In 20 of 81 games this year, Skjei has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Skjei's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.4%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Skjei Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|81
|Games
|6
|38
|Points
|1
|18
|Goals
|1
|20
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.