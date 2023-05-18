The Carolina Hurricanes take their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the Florida Panthers for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

TNT is the place to tune in to see the Hurricanes and the Panthers go head to head.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players