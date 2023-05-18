Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this matchup, with +125 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Panthers (+125) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 76 times this season, and have gone 51-25 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 40-19 (winning 67.8%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 59.2% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over once in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league play, conceding 210 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.