Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be on the ice Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 14:44 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Kotkaniemi has had an assist in a game 20 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 42 Points 3 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

