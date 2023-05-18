Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Staal? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal's plus-minus this season, in 16:16 per game on the ice, is +7.

Staal has a goal in 17 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Staal has a point in 28 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points five times.

In 15 of 81 games this year, Staal has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Staal has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Staal has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 6 34 Points 3 17 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

