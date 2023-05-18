The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals will play on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Luis Garcia among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -150 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 17 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has entered 29 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 13-16 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 18 of its 42 chances.

In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-14 10-11 9-10 9-14 12-15 6-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.