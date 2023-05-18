Justin Thomas is the defending champ at the 2023 PGA Championship ($15M purse), from May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

PGA Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards

PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Odds to Win: +750

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round AT&T Byron Nelson 5th -20 3 64-64-71-65 RBC Heritage 11th -12 5 68-65-69-70 Masters Tournament 10th -4 8 68-75-71-70

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET

8:33 AM ET Odds to Win: +800

Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Mexico Open at Vidanta 2nd -21 3 67-68-61-67 RBC Heritage 15th -11 6 72-64-69-68 Masters Tournament 1st -12 0 65-69-73-69

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 8:11 AM ET

8:11 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Wells Fargo Championship 47th E 19 68-73-71-72 Masters Tournament MC +5 - 72-77 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 - 76-73

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 1:47 PM ET

1:47 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Wells Fargo Championship 2nd -15 4 66-69-64-70 RBC Heritage 4th -15 2 67-66-70-66 Masters Tournament 10th -4 8 68-74-71-71

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 1:58 PM ET

1:58 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Wells Fargo Championship 21st -6 13 67-71-71-69 RBC Heritage 3rd -16 1 69-65-66-68 Masters Tournament 14th -3 9 71-71-68-75

PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Tony Finau +2200 Justin Thomas +2200 Brooks Koepka +2200 Dustin Johnson +2500 Jason Day +2800 Viktor Hovland +3000 Sung-Jae Im +3000 Max Homa +3300 Cameron Smith +3300 Cameron Young +3300

