Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Considering a wager on Aho? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sebastian Aho vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 75 games this season, Aho has averaged 19:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In 28 of 75 games this season, Aho has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Aho has a point in 41 games this year (out of 75), including multiple points 18 times.

In 23 of 75 games this year, Aho has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aho Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 75 Games 6 68 Points 6 36 Goals 1 32 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.