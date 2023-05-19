Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will try to get the better of Matthew Boyd, the Detroit Tigers' starter, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 29 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Washington has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.368).

The Nationals are ninth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Washington ranks 25th in runs scored with 176 (four per game).

The Nationals are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

Nationals batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington's 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.426).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Mets L 8-2 Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Ryan Weathers 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Yu Darvish 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.