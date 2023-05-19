How to Watch the Nationals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will try to get the better of Matthew Boyd, the Detroit Tigers' starter, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit 29 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.
- Washington has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.368).
- The Nationals are ninth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Washington ranks 25th in runs scored with 176 (four per game).
- The Nationals are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Nationals batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington's 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.426).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|David Peterson
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
|5/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Eury Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Matthew Boyd
|5/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Alex Faedo
|5/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Joey Wentz
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Ryan Weathers
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Yu Darvish
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
