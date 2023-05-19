On Friday, May 19, Luis Garcia's Washington Nationals (18-26) host Javier Baez's Detroit Tigers (19-22) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Tigers have -110 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin - WSH (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (2-3, 6.47 ERA)

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Nationals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 16-21 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

