Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Tigers on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Luis Garcia and Javier Baez are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers square off at Nationals Park on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Garcia Stats
- Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .262/.309/.369 slash line on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBI (41 total hits).
- He has a .253/.313/.432 slash line so far this season.
- Candelario brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Marlins
|May. 17
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Marlins
|May. 16
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Mets
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Báez Stats
- Baez has recorded 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.304/.352 so far this season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 46 hits with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .291/.341/.411 slash line on the year.
- Greene brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
