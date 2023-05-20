Brent Burns will be on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena. Considering a wager on Burns in the Hurricanes-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has averaged 23:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +19.

Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 47 of 82 games this season, Burns has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Burns has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Burns hits the over on his points prop total is 57.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 60 Points 6 18 Goals 2 42 Assists 4

