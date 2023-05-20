Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers on Saturday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Watch on TNT as the Hurricanes attempt to knock off the Panthers.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

