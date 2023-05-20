The Carolina Hurricanes ready for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+130) against the Hurricanes (-155).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Carolina's 94 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 45 times.

The Hurricanes are 15-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Panthers have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Florida is 8-2 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.6 2.6

