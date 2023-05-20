Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 1-0 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+130) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-150).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have gone 51-26 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Carolina is 36-19 (winning 65.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina went over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
