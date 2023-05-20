Jesper Fast Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Jesper Fast will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fast in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
Fast Season Stats Insights
- Fast has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).
- In nine of 80 games this year, Fast has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Fast has a point in 26 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points three times.
- In 18 of 80 games this year, Fast has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Fast hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Fast Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|80
|Games
|7
|29
|Points
|2
|10
|Goals
|2
|19
|Assists
|0
