Jordan Staal will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Staal's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal's plus-minus this season, in 16:16 per game on the ice, is +7.

Staal has a goal in 17 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Staal has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 81 games this season, Staal has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Staal's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Staal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 7 34 Points 3 17 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

