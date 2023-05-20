In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.

Los Angeles has a 32-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 18th.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers average are just 4.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When Los Angeles totals more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.6).

Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are averaging 117 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (117.3).

Los Angeles is giving up 113.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (119.4).

When playing at home, the Lakers are making 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than in away games (10.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up more points per game at home (119.4) than away (112.2), and also allow fewer points at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

Denver is giving up fewer points at home (109.6 per game) than away (115.3).

This year the Nuggets are collecting more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (27.9).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Foot Mohamed Bamba Out Ankle LeBron James Questionable Foot

Nuggets Injuries