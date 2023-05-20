Martin Necas will be on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Necas in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Necas has averaged 18:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in 48 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 18 times.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Necas' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 71 Points 2 28 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

