Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals (18-27) and the Detroit Tigers (20-22) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Nationals coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (2-5) for the Nationals and Alex Faedo (0-1) for the Tigers.

Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

The Nationals have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

Washington has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -115.

The Nationals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has scored 182 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

Nationals Schedule