You can find player prop bet odds for Lane Thomas, Riley Greene and others on the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers heading into their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Patrick Corbin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Corbin Stats

Patrick Corbin (2-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Corbin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 4.65 ERA ranks 56th, 1.430 WHIP ranks 60th, and 5.5 K/9 ranks 72nd.

Corbin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets May. 15 6.0 8 2 2 1 1 at Giants May. 9 6.0 8 3 2 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 7.0 3 2 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 5.1 7 3 3 2 1 at Twins Apr. 23 6.0 7 3 3 6 2

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 47 hits with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.339/.437 on the season.

Thomas will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 15 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .255/.301/.359 slash line so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Greene Stats

Greene has 48 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .296/.349/.432 slash line so far this year.

Greene hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .524 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has collected 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .240/.294/.340 slash line on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 19 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

