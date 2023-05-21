Katie Volynets faces Liudmila Samsonova to begin play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), she was eliminated by Sorana Cirstea in the round of 128. Volynets currently has +40000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Volynets at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Volynets' Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, Volynets will play Samsonova on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Katie Volynets Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +40000

Volynets Stats

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Volynets was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 34-ranked Cirstea, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.

In 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, Volynets has gone 14-14 and has not won a title.

In four tournaments on clay over the past year, Volynets has gone 2-4.

In her 28 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Volynets has averaged 22.7 games.

Over the past year, Volynets has played six matches on clay, and 25.7 games per match.

Over the past year, Volynets has won 61.4% of her service games, and she has won 39.4% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Volynets has won 65.2% of her games on serve, and 24.0% on return.

