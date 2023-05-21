Sunday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (19-27) taking on the Detroit Tigers (20-23) at 1:35 PM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Nationals will give the ball to Josiah Gray (3-5, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-3, 6.38 ERA).

Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Nationals won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Washington has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -135.

The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 187 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

Nationals Schedule